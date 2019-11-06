Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today, as per the data given by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The IOCL did not change petrol and diesel prices today. Petrol costs Rs. 72.60 in Delhi and 78.28 in Mumbai, same as yesterday, November 05, while diesel costs Rs. 65.75 in Delhi and 68.96 in Mumbai.

In Noida petrol is retailing today for Rs. 74.41 while diesel costs Rs. 66.06. The price of petrol in Gurugram is Rs. 72.61, and the price of diesel is Rs. 65.10.

In Chennai, prices are again unchanged, with petrol costing at Rs. 75.45 while diesel is priced at Rs. 69.50.

In Kolkata petrol remains at Rs. 75.32 while diesel is at Rs. 68.16.

CNG prices in Delhi, Noida

The price of CNG currently in Delhi is Rs. 45.20/ Kg as per the Indraprastha Gas website. It is priced at Rs. 51.35/ Kg for the neighbouring areas of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while in Gurugram it is priced at Rs. 58.50/Kg.

According to the Indraprastha website, from 12:00 am to 6:00 am the prices are slightly lower in select CNG outlets. This lowered price is Rs. 44.20/Kg for Delhi and Rs. 50.35/Kg for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.