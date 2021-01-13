Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 25 paise in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre across all major cities on Wednesday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 84.45 a litre on Wednesday as against Rs 84.20 on Tuesday, while diesel price climbed to Rs 74.63 per litre on Wednesday from Rs 74.38 a litre on Tuesday, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 85.92 a litre, in Chennai, Rs 87.18 a litre, and in Mumbai at Rs 91.07 a litre on Wednesday after the increase. Similarly, in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 78.22 a litre, in Chennai Rs 79.95 a litre, and in Mumbai, Rs 81.34 a litre after an increase of 25 paise.