Pet care platform Zigly expands its paws in Delhi; opens two new Experience Centers

Team Zigly: Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO and Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head | Zigly

Tech-enabled omni-channel pet care platform, Zigly today announced its expansion in India’s capital territory, New Delhi adding two new experience centers in Punjabi Bagh and Janakpuri as a part of their omni -channel strategy to increase customer touch points and enhance pet parenting experience.

The outlets are tactically located in well-developed vicinities with easy access to nearby commercial market to experience high footfall, while the Punjabi Bagh Experience centre is 1500sq ft. The Experience Centre in Janakpuri is spread across 2200 sq ft, it said in a press statement.

Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Zigly said, “The petcare is one of the fastest growing market in India. With Zigly, we want to strengthen our commitment of delivering specially designed products and services to help pet families and new pet parents with their journey in every way. With our offerings, we intend to encourage pet lovers in the country with assurance of trust and emotions amongst our customers by providing skilled and affordable range of products and services.”

Speaking at the launch, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly said, “With increasing awareness on responsible pet parenting, Delhi still has limited options for quality product and services and is a huge market for Zigly. We see great potential which is reflected in the increasing enquiries about our experience & services in the past. The launch of another experiential centre is a step towards embarking on a strong growth trajectory for the brand while ensuring uncompromised experience and quality.”

Zigly Experience Centre is all-things-pet. With the concept of under one roof, the brand takes care of health, nutrition, style and training essentials for your loved one. The retail and services platform offers widest range of pet care products such as food, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, accessories, toys along with a specially designed clothing line - Beboji for dogs, cats, and other pets. There is also a dedicated section for pet services including grooming, spa, salon, consultation, pathology, vaccination and pet treatments. A fun play area has also been designed for the entertainment and relaxation of pets, the statement added.