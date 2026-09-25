Peshwa Wheat IPO Sees 177x QIB Demand, ₹53.52-Crore Issue Draws Strong Day-1 Bids

Peshwa Wheat’s Rs 53.52-crore SME IPO sees QIB demand hit 177 times on Day 1. |

Mumbai: Peshwa Wheat Limited’s Rs 53.52-crore SME IPO witnessed strong institutional demand on its opening day, with the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion receiving bids for around 177 times the shares available.

The company received QIB bids for 87.14 lakh shares against 49,200 shares on offer in the category. The value of institutional bids stood at around ₹88 crore.

IPO Price And Listing

Peshwa Wheat’s IPO comprises 52.99 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The price band has been fixed at Rs 95-Rs 101 per share.

The company proposes to list its shares on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing scheduled for October 1, 2026. The IPO will remain open until September 28.

Grey Market Premium Jumps

Strong institutional demand also coincided with a rise in the unofficial grey market premium (GMP).

According to offline market checks cited in the supplied material, the GMP climbed to around Rs 85-Rs 90 per share from approximately Rs 58-Rs 60 before the IPO opened.

At the upper price band of Rs 101, this indicates an unofficial reference price of around Rs 186-Rs 191 per share. GMP, however, is unregulated and can change rapidly.

Financial Performance

For FY26, Peshwa Wheat reported total income of approximately Rs 215.96 crore, EBITDA of Rs 22.73 crore and profit after tax of Rs 15.81 crore. PAT increased around 34 per cent year-on-year.

At Rs 101 per share, the IPO is valued at approximately 8.77 times FY26 earnings, based on reported earnings per share of Rs 11.51.

Expansion Plans

The company currently has installed processing capacity of 56,100 MTPA and recorded 90.01 per cent capacity utilisation in FY26.

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It proposes adding another 46,500 MTPA, potentially taking total installed capacity to approximately 1,02,600 MTPA.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue, with proceeds earmarked for plant and machinery, civil construction, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Investors should consult financial advisers and conduct independent research before making investment decisions.