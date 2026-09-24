Dudani Retail’s ₹10.54 Crore IPO Opens September 25, Here’s What Investors Should Know

Dudani Retail |

Mumbai: Jaipur-based apparel company Dudani Retail Limited will open its ₹10.54 crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on September 25, 2026. Bidding will close on September 29, and the shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Dudani Retail IPO Price and Lot Size

The company is offering 36.36 lakh equity shares at ₹29 each. The shares have a face value of ₹10, and the full issue price must be paid when applying.

The market lot is 4,000 shares. Retail investors must apply for at least two lots, or 8,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.32 lakh at the issue price.

Finshore Management Services is the lead manager, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar to the issue.

How Will the IPO Proceeds Be Used?

Dudani Retail plans to allocate ₹3 crore towards repaying or prepaying borrowings and ₹3.97 crore for working capital. It has earmarked ₹79 lakh to buy machinery for expanding and upgrading its Jaipur manufacturing facility. Another ₹1.50 crore is intended for general corporate purposes.

Managing Director Akshay Dudani said the IPO would support the company’s manufacturing capacity, product range and presence across sales channels. He highlighted plans to develop Divena, its women’s ethnic and fusion wear brand.

Dudani Retail’s Financial Performance

The company reported revenue of ₹24.59 crore in FY2026, compared with ₹25.29 crore in FY2025 and ₹25.13 crore in FY2024. Profit after tax rose to ₹1.90 crore in FY2026 from ₹1.78 crore and ₹99.38 lakh in the preceding two years, respectively. Its FY2026 profit margin was about 7.73%.

Founded in 2015, Dudani Retail designs, manufactures, sources and supplies apparel. Its brands include Divena and Millennial Men. The company also works through licensed manufacturing arrangements and sells on platforms including Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart and Ajio, alongside its own websites.