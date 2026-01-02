 Pernod Ricard India Retains Top Spot As Largest Alco-Bev Firm By Value In FY25
Pernod Ricard India Retains Top Spot As Largest Alco-Bev Firm By Value In FY25

Pernod Ricard India posted consolidated sales of Rs 27,446 crore in FY25, edging past Diageo India (Rs 27,276 crore revenue) to remain India's largest alcoholic beverage company by value. Combined, the two giants reached Rs 55,276 crore. United Breweries followed with Rs 19,444 crore. PRI's total income rose 2.7% to Rs 27,664 crore; profit grew 8% to Rs 1,735 crore.

Updated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
File Image

New Delhi: With consolidated sales of Rs 27,445.80 crore in FY25, Pernod Ricard India has retained its position as the largest alcoholic beverage maker in the country by value, ahead of Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd). Diegeo India's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 27,276 crore, while its total income, including other income, was at Rs 27,612 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to its latest annual report.

Pernod Ricard India's (PRI) total income was at Rs 27,663.56 crore, up 2.7 per cent in FY25, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler. The total income of both the Indian subsidiaries of British multinational alcoholic beverage company Diageo and French wine and spirit seller Pernod Ricard goes to a whopping Rs 55,275.6 crore.

This is followed by beer maker United Breweries Ltd (UBL), which is now owned by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken. UBL's consolidated income in the financial year 2024-25 was at Rs 19,444.44 crore. Pernod Ricard India, which owns popular brands such as Absolut, Chivas Regal, and Glenlivet, is a fully-owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia, which is a step-down unit of the French spirit maker. Besides, it also owns the Seagram profile, which has brands such as Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers, Longitude 77 and the new brand Xclamat!on.

It hived off its Imperial Blue portfolio last year to home-grown player Tilaknagar Industries. In FY25, PRI's profit was at Rs 1,734.59 crore, up 8 per cent. It was at Rs 1,605.99 crore a year ago. Expenses on 'advertising promotional expenses" was at Rs 864.16 crore in FY25, up 2.25 per cent from Rs 845.15 crore recorded in FY24. Its total tax expense was at Rs 607.65 crore, up 7.85 per cent in FY25.

Pernod Ricard India's total expenses were 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 25,321.33 crore. Its revenue from domestic sales was at Rs 27,099.38 crore and Rs 274.86 crore from exports. Last month, PRI CEO Jean Touboul said the company aspires to have a 'double-digit' growth here, helped by factors such as premiumisation, innovation and participation in the highest possible categories. 

