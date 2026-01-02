 Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2
Shares of Cupid and Tourism Finance fell sharply to a 20% lower circuit on January 2, breaking long winning streaks. No official announcements were made. Promoter Aditya Halwasiya holds significant stakes in both companies, which had delivered strong gains in 2025, leaving investors concerned about sudden volatility.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. (TFCI) and Cupid Ltd. plunged sharply on Friday, January 2, hitting the 20 percent lower circuit. TFCI stock, which had been on a two-day winning streak and was up over 3 percent during the day’s high, saw its gains wiped out in a sudden drop. Cupid, too, broke its 13-day winning streak in today’s session, locking in a 20 percent decline.

No Official Announcement

Neither company has released any official statement on the stock exchanges that could explain the sudden fall. The sharp drop appears unexplained, leaving investors concerned. Market watchers point out that these declines could be due to speculative trading or sudden market pressures rather than fundamental issues with the companies.

Promoter and Shareholding Details – TFCI

Promoters of TFCI hold a negligible stake in the company. Investor Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, however, owns an 18.8 percent stake as of the September quarter, making him one of the largest public shareholders. Small retail investors, with authorized share capital up to Rs 2 lakh, collectively hold 18.9 percent of the company, while larger retail shareholders own 19.8 percent. Currently, TFCI shares are locked at a lower circuit price of Rs 55.24. Despite today’s fall, the stock had nearly doubled in 2025, marking positive annual returns for the fifth consecutive year.

Promoter and Shareholding Details – Cupid

Cupid shares, which fall under Stage 1 of the Long-Term Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) framework, have been among the top performers in 2025, gaining nearly 600 percent. Aditya Halwasiya is listed as the promoter, holding 32.58 percent in his personal capacity. Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd. holds 12.98 percent, while nearly 1 lakh retail shareholders collectively own 14.7 percent. Cupid does not have any significant institutional investors.

Investor Takeaway

The sudden lower circuit triggers in both TFCI and Cupid have affected retail and individual investors alike. While TFCI had been showing steady gains, Cupid’s sharp 600 percent rise last year made it highly volatile. Investors are now watching for any official announcements or updates from the companies that could explain the sharp decline.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Investors should exercise caution and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

