Business

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

Peptech Biosciences receives grant of registration for Paclobutrazole

The main role of Paclobutrazol is to maintain health & vitality of plants and promote compactness.
Peptech Biosciences Limited has received the approval for the grant of registration for Technical Indigenous Manufacture of Paclobutrazol technical 95% w/w min. u/s 9(4). from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC).

The main role of Paclobutrazol is to maintain health & vitality of plants and promote compactness. Paclobutrazol (PBZ) is a plant growth retardant and triazole fungicide.

"We are very glad to receive the approval from CIBRC of Paclobutrazol Technical. The company has been robustly working on innovative products ," says Suresh Chand Singla, Managing Director.

The company stated that R&D team is working to deliver state-of-the-art product solutions.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
