PepsiCo recalls over 3 lakh Starbucks vanilla frappuccino drinks in US over health concerns | Canva

PepsiCo Inc. recalled over 25,000 cases of Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee on Saturday after glass was found in some of the drinks, the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The recall of over 3 lakh bottles of the Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee drink was initiated on January 28, said the FDA.

The FDA identified this as a Class 2 recall, which according to the agency's website means that the product could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

What products were affected?

According to the notice, bottles with expiration dates of March 8, May 29, and June 4 and 10 have been affected. There have been no reported injuries due to this concern.

PepsiCo, on behalf of its North American Coffee Partnership, issued an official statement that said that the Frappuccino products have been removed from the market and that these products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations.

As per reports by the Wall Street Journal, the statement by PepsiCo said, "Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority, and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised."

The Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee was sold by PepsiCo in partnership with Starbucks Corp.

Recall of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot last year

In September last year, the company had to recall certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages due to possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments.

According to reports, the recalled products were distributed in Arkansas, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Texas, and Oklahoma. The customers who had purchased the products were asked to stop consuming them and return them to the place of purchase.

