People claim Shapoorji Pallonji Group cheating flat owners in Mulund

The flat owners of US open Mulund Project were again deprived of their joy this Diwali as they did not get possession of their flat. The Twitterati claims that the Shapoorji Pallonji group is cheating around 400 flat owners by not giving them possession again this year.

Why has shapporji pallonji real estate leading in the " Hall of shame" ?

They have attained the dubious distinction of cheating 400 plus flat owners in Mulund US open project. SHAPOORJI PALLONJI CHEATS

The project was floated out in 2010 by Nirmal Lifestyle in association with the United States Tennis Association. The flat owners were promised 'US Open' branded luxury residences, clubs and training academies. Nirmal had promised possession in 2015 but the construction of two towers with 43 floors each did not move ahead of 19 floors. This was because of a lack of further approvals and financial constraints.

In 2019 the project was transferred to Ricardo Constructions Pvt ltd a subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji group under the provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act. In September 2019, the new promoters and the home buyers signed a letter of understanding that the possession will be given in September 2021.

But in January 2020, 201 members formed the Association of Allottees (AoA) to register a complaint to MahaRERA, while 9 house owners complained individually. In September of that year MahaRERA asked Ricardo Constructions to hold monthly meetings with the AoA to give out details of the progress of the project and initiate the formation of society within 30 days.

But there haven't been many changes as it is October 2022 but the flat owners are yet to receive possession.