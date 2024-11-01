 Pentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up 8,000%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up 8,000%

Pentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up 8,000%

The Defense Department's auditor reviewed prices paid for 46 spare parts on the C-17 from 2018 to 2022 and found that 12 were overpriced and nine seemed reasonably priced.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Boeing | Image: Boeing (Representative)

Boeing overcharged the Air Force nearly USD 1 million for spare parts on C-17 cargo planes, including an 8,000 per cent markup for simple lavatory soap dispensers, according to the Pentagon's inspector general.

Boeing Overcharged US Air Force

The Defense Department's auditor reviewed prices paid for 46 spare parts on the C-17 from 2018 to 2022 and found that 12 were overpriced and nine seemed reasonably priced.

The Defense Department's auditor reviewed prices paid for 46 spare parts on the C-17 from 2018 to 2022 and found that 12 were overpriced and nine seemed reasonably priced.

The Defense Department's auditor reviewed prices paid for 46 spare parts on the C-17 from 2018 to 2022 and found that 12 were overpriced and nine seemed reasonably priced. |

It couldn't determine the fairness of prices on the other 25 items.

FPJ Shorts
Pentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up 8,000%
Pentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up 8,000%
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Team India Looking To Salvage Pride, New Zealand Eyeing Historic Series Win
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Team India Looking To Salvage Pride, New Zealand Eyeing Historic Series Win
Video: 1 Dead, 6 Injured After 'Onion Bomb' Diwali Crackers Carried On 2-Wheeler Explode In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru
Video: 1 Dead, 6 Injured After 'Onion Bomb' Diwali Crackers Carried On 2-Wheeler Explode In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru
Mumbai: ACP Jyotsna Rasam Awarded MHA Medal For 2021 Sakinaka Rape Case Investigation
Mumbai: ACP Jyotsna Rasam Awarded MHA Medal For 2021 Sakinaka Rape Case Investigation

The Office of the Inspector General said it reviewed the soap dispenser prices after getting a hotline tip.

Boeing disputed the findings.

Read Also
Boeing Makes Losses Of ₹50,000 Crore In A Quarter; Shares Of The Aircraft Maker Dip Further
article-image

Boeing Refutes Findings

"We are reviewing the report, which appears to be based on an inapt comparison of the prices paid for parts that meet aircraft and contract specifications and designs versus basic commercial items that would not be qualified or approved for use on the C-17," Boeing said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with the OIG and the US Air Force to provide a detailed written response to the report in the coming days." The C-17 Globemaster is one of the military's largest cargo aircraft.

It can carry multiple military vehicles, large pallets of humanitarian supplies or, in extreme circumstances, hundreds of people. The Air Force flew C-17s nonstop for two weeks during the hectic August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, evacuating more than 120,000 civilians fleeing the Taliban.

Boeing is still trying to recover from financial and reputational damage caused by two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 of its bestselling airline jet, the 737 Max.

Boeing is still trying to recover from financial and reputational damage caused by two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 of its bestselling airline jet, the 737 Max. |

Read Also
Reliance Chief Mukesh Ambani Gifts Himself A Boeing Business Jet For ₹1,261 Crore Along With...
article-image

Since 2011, the US government has awarded Boeing more than USD 30 billion in contracts to purchase needed spare parts for the C-17 and be reimbursed by the Air Force.

Boeing is still trying to recover from financial and reputational damage caused by two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 of its bestselling airline jet, the 737 Max.

This has been a particularly volatile year for the aerospace giant. It came under renewed scrutiny and federal investigations after a door plug flew off a 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Federal regulators limited Boeing production of the plane.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up...

Pentagon Audit Acusses Boeing Of Overcharging US Air Force, Including Soap Dispensers Marked Up...

Weeks After Ratan Tata's Death: From Jamshedji Tata To Today; A Look At Leadership Evolution Over...

Weeks After Ratan Tata's Death: From Jamshedji Tata To Today; A Look At Leadership Evolution Over...

Gold trades Flat At ₹82,400 Per 10 Grams; Silver Plunges ₹1,500

Gold trades Flat At ₹82,400 Per 10 Grams; Silver Plunges ₹1,500

Sensex Dips Over 500 Points On Diwali As IT Sector Faces Heavy Selling; Nifty Ends Below 24,500

Sensex Dips Over 500 Points On Diwali As IT Sector Faces Heavy Selling; Nifty Ends Below 24,500

BRICS+ Group Expected To Surpass G7 In Global Trade By 2026: EY

BRICS+ Group Expected To Surpass G7 In Global Trade By 2026: EY