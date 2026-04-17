PC Jeweller Reduces Bank Debt By 10%, Clears Over 90% Since Settlement

PC Jeweller Limited on April 17, 2026, announced a further reduction of its outstanding bank debt by approximately 10 percent. |

New Delhi: The jewellery retailer is moving quickly to clean up its balance sheet, and the latest update shows it is now within striking distance of becoming debt-free.

Debt Cut Continues

PC Jeweller Limited reported that it has trimmed its outstanding bank debt by another 10 percent in line with its settlement agreement. This latest repayment builds on earlier efforts and signals consistent progress in deleveraging. The company’s focus remains firmly on eliminating financial liabilities, a move that could improve its financial flexibility and investor confidence.

Read Also PC Jeweller Revenue Jumps 32 Per Cent In Q4, 49 Pc In FY26 Amid Strong Demand And Rising Gold Prices

Nearing Debt Free

With this latest reduction, the company has now repaid more than 90 percent of its total bank debt since the agreement was executed. That milestone highlights a significant turnaround from its earlier leveraged position. The pace of repayment suggests that the remaining debt burden is relatively small, putting the company close to achieving its stated goal of becoming debt-free.

Strategy Driving Repayments

The company’s leadership, including Executive Director (Finance) and CFO Vishan Deo, has emphasized a clear priority: rapid debt reduction. Management appears to be channeling available resources toward repayments, reflecting a disciplined financial strategy. This approach not only reduces interest obligations but also strengthens the company’s long-term financial stability.

Focus on Financial Health

The ongoing debt reduction aligns with the company’s broader strategic goal of restoring financial health and operational resilience. Achieving a debt-free status could open up new growth opportunities, improve creditworthiness, and support future expansion plans without heavy reliance on external borrowing.

The update was formally disclosed in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on April 17, 2026 .

Disclaimer: This article is based on a company filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research before making financial decisions.