Paytm’s head of marketing Jaskaran Singh Kapany moves on

Paytm’s head of marketing, Jaskaran Singh Kapany is moving on from the organization, said industry sources. Kapany had joined India's largest Mobile commerce company as VP - Marketing in 2015.

Prior to joining Paytm, Kapany was with ICICI Prudential Life as Vice President Marketing and Ecommerce. Prior to ICICI Prudential Life he worked with JWT as Senior Account Director and worked on brands like Rin, Brylcreem, Nutrine, Standard Chartered Bank, Reliance Money, Baskin Robbins, Philips, De Beers, etc.. He also worked with Lowe Lintas.