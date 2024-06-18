 Paytm-Zomato Deal: Payment Company's Shares Sink 2% After Early Gains
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm-Zomato Deal: Payment Company's Shares Sink 2% After Early Gains

Paytm-Zomato Deal: Payment Company's Shares Sink 2% After Early Gains

The share jumped 4 per cent in the early hours of the day's trade. However, it was not all moonlight and roses thereafter, as the value of the shares slumped thereafter. In fact, at the halfway mark, the price dropped 2.13 per cent or Rs 9.05, taking the overall value to Rs 416.00.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image

Reports suggesting ongoing talks between Zomato and Paytm over the latter's sale of its ticketing business emerged towards the end of the previous week. In what was the first litmus test for Paytm post the news, which was later confirmed by the company, the company shares started on a good note on Tuesday, June 18.

The share jumped 4 per cent in the early hours of the day's trade. However, it was not all moonlight and roses thereafter, as the value of the shares slumped thereafter. In fact, at the halfway mark, the price dropped 2.13 per cent or Rs 9.05, taking the overall value to Rs 416.00.

Paytm has not had the best 2024, as troubles for the once-rising star of the 21st-century unicorn started mounting after the Reserve Bank of India's action on its Payments Bank services, which had to cease operations due to certain norm violations.

Paytm has not had the best 2024, as troubles for the once-rising star of the 21st-century unicorn started mounting after the Reserve Bank of India's action on its Payments Bank services, which had to cease operations due to certain norm violations. |

Read Also
Paytm Layoff: One97 Communications Reduces Workforce Following RBI Ban, Offers Outplacement Support
article-image

The Troubled Unicorn

Paytm's ticketing business is reported to have made annual sales of USD 208 million. Reports also suggest, that these talks are in their advanced stages.

Paytm has not had the best 2024, as troubles for the once-rising star of the 21st-century unicorn started mounting after the Reserve Bank of India's action on its Payments Bank services, which had to cease operations due to certain norm violations.

The company has only seen its fortunes tumble from there. Post the debacle, the company shares dropped by 32.32 per cent in the past 6 months. It, however, has managed to make some recovery in the past one month. The shares have risen 18.51 per cent or Rs 65.10 in one month.

Read Also
Nykaa Shares Jump Significantly After Positive Forecast ON CAGR By Brokerage Firm
article-image
As for Zomato, the company has been consolidating its business by investing and expanding its existing business; recently, it increased its investment in subsidiary Blinkit by Rs 300 crore, taking the total count to over Rs 2,000 crore.

As for Zomato, the company has been consolidating its business by investing and expanding its existing business; recently, it increased its investment in subsidiary Blinkit by Rs 300 crore, taking the total count to over Rs 2,000 crore. |

Read Also
Zomato Confirms Discussions With Paytm To Acquire Movies And Events Business, No Binding Decision...
article-image

Zomato Shares Gain

As for Zomato, the company has been consolidating its business by investing and expanding its existing business; recently, it increased its investment in subsidiary Blinkit by Rs 300 crore, taking the total count to over Rs 2,000 crore.

As a result of this, investors appear to have gained confidence in the Deepinder Goyal-run company.

The company's shares were trading at an increase of 0.24 per cent or Rs 0.44, taking the cumulative value of each individual share to Rs 186.68.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paytm-Zomato Deal: Payment Company's Shares Sink 2% After Early Gains

Paytm-Zomato Deal: Payment Company's Shares Sink 2% After Early Gains

Nykaa Shares Jump Significantly After Positive Forecast ON CAGR By Brokerage Firm

Nykaa Shares Jump Significantly After Positive Forecast ON CAGR By Brokerage Firm

Cash-Strapped Vodafone Idea Attempts For ₹23,000 Crore Loan

Cash-Strapped Vodafone Idea Attempts For ₹23,000 Crore Loan

Ixigo Starts Its Journey At Dalal Street With A Bang; Shares Zooms Past ₹140 Mark

Ixigo Starts Its Journey At Dalal Street With A Bang; Shares Zooms Past ₹140 Mark

Essential factors to consider when applying for a second-hand car loan

Essential factors to consider when applying for a second-hand car loan