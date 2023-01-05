e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm parent One97 dropped from list of large-cap stocks along with Piramal

Paytm parent One97 dropped from list of large-cap stocks along with Piramal

Their market capitalisation was taken as a parameter for the exclusion from the large-cap category.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Varun Beverages is the top bottling firm for iconic beverage brand Pepsi, and now it has joined six other firms including Bosch and ABB, to secure the large cap tag for its stock. Their market capitalisation was taken as a parameter for the inclusion in the premium category.

PI Industries, Page Industries, Tata Elxsi and Trent Limited are others upgraded to large from mid-cap. But large-cap stocks such as Bandhan Bank, Gland Pharma, Mphasis, Muthoot and Paytm parent One97 Communications have been moved down to the mid-cap category.

Read Also
Paytm buys back 3.92 lakh shares for Rs 539.58 each
article-image

As Piramal Enterprises was dropped from the large cap category, its pharma division, demerged from the firm in 2022, entered the mid cap space.

Read Also
Piramal Pharma appoints 3 new board members
article-image

A circular of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandated an industry body to review the list of large, mid, and small-cap stocks, taking their six-month market cap average into consideration. These updated lists are released every six months since 2017, and will next come out in July.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food; This item topped the list

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food; This item topped the list

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

Prithvi Jindal's Siddeshwari Tradex pledges 16 lakh shares of JSW Steel to ICICI Bank

Prithvi Jindal's Siddeshwari Tradex pledges 16 lakh shares of JSW Steel to ICICI Bank

Paytm parent One97 dropped from list of large-cap stocks along with Piramal

Paytm parent One97 dropped from list of large-cap stocks along with Piramal