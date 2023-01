Paytm buys back 3.92 lakh shares for Rs 539.58 each | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Online payment platform Paytm on Thursday announced that it has bought back 3,92,000 shares for Rs 539.58 per unit, through an exchange filing.

This brings the total number of shares bought back to 27,52,000.

The last buyback from Paytm was on January 4, 2023, when it bought 5.45 lakh shares for Rs 541.07 each.

On Thursday, the shares of One 97 Communications closed at Rs 536.40, down by 0.72 per cent.