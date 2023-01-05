Infosys buys back 15.32 lakh of its shares for Rs 1,480.63 each | File/ Representative image

India's IT major Infosys on Thursday announced that it has bought back 15,32,000 of its shares, for an acquisition price of Rs 1,480.63 per unit, through an exchange filing.

From the shares bought back by the company, 32,000 were on the BSE while 15,00,000 were on the NSE.

This buyback increases the number of shares acquired through this route by Infosys to 3,12,92,000 so far.

On Wednesday, Infosys bought back 15,32,000 shares for Rs 1,502.89 each.

On Thursday, the shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,475.60, down by 1.28 per cent.