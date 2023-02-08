Paytm loan disbursal surges 327% to Rs 3,928 cr in January, merchant payment value grows 44% | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Paytm announced on Tuesday that its loan disbursements through its distribution business in partnership with marquee lenders have grown to Rs 3,928 crore, up by 327 per cent year-on-year. While the number of loans disbursed has grown by 103 per cent to 3,865,000 from its earlier level of 1,905,000.

The company's monthly transaction users went up to 89 million in January, up by 29 per cent, while the number of merchants paying subscriptions for payments devices went up to 6.1 million.

The Merchant payment value for the last month was at Rs 1.2 lakh crore, up by 44 per cent in comparison to the last year.

The company also added that the Paytm Super App continues to grow with monthly transacting users at 89 million in January, with a 29 percent year-on-year growth.

“Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential,” the company said in an exchange filing.

