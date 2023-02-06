Paytm buys back 2,22,000 shares for Rs 558.95 each

File image

According to a regulatory filing, e-payment firm Paytm has acquired 2,22,000 shares via buyback for an average price of Rs 558.95 per unit. The purchase comes days after Paytm announced its earnings.

With this, the total number of stocks bought back by Paytm has reached 1,48,92,146. Shares of the company ended the day 6 per cent higher, after the firm narrowed its losses.

