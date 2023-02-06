e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm buys back 2,22,000 shares for Rs 558.95 each

Paytm buys back 2,22,000 shares for Rs 558.95 each

Shares of the company ended the day 6 per cent higher, after the firm narrowed its losses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
File image
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, e-payment firm Paytm has acquired 2,22,000 shares via buyback for an average price of Rs 558.95 per unit. The purchase comes days after Paytm announced its earnings.

Read Also
Infosys buyback: India's IT major has bought back 3,12,92,000 so far
article-image

With this, the total number of stocks bought back by Paytm has reached 1,48,92,146. Shares of the company ended the day 6 per cent higher, after the firm narrowed its losses.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Virender Sehwag defends Gautam Adani, says 'hitjob on India’s market looks like well-planned...

Virender Sehwag defends Gautam Adani, says 'hitjob on India’s market looks like well-planned...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Transmission net profit rises to Rs 478.07 cr; LIC Housing Finance net...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Transmission net profit rises to Rs 478.07 cr; LIC Housing Finance net...

Income Tax department conducts search against pharma giant Cipla

Income Tax department conducts search against pharma giant Cipla

Paytm buys back 2,22,000 shares for Rs 558.95 each

Paytm buys back 2,22,000 shares for Rs 558.95 each

Indians bought Dubai properties worth ₹35,500 cr in 2022

Indians bought Dubai properties worth ₹35,500 cr in 2022