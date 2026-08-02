Paytm Launches Split Bills Feature, Makes Group Expense Tracking And Sharing Easier

Paytm has introduced the Split Bills feature, allowing users to track, divide and settle shared expenses with friends and family using UPI. |

Mumbai: Digital payments platform Paytm has launched a new Split Bills feature, making it easier for users to track and share expenses with friends, family and travel groups.

The company said the feature is designed to simplify the management of shared expenses such as dining, shopping, fuel, holidays and other group activities. Users can create a group, record expenses and monitor payments in one place.

Flexible Sharing

The Split Bills feature offers multiple ways to divide expenses based on users' needs.

Bills can be split equally among all members, divided by a fixed amount, allocated according to individual shares or calculated on a percentage basis.

These options allow users to manage different types of shared expenses more accurately and avoid confusion while settling payments.

Tracks All Payments

One of the key highlights of the feature is that it supports payments made through multiple methods.

Users can record transactions made via Paytm UPI, other UPI applications, cash or debit and credit cards within the same group.

The app also provides a clear view of how much each member owes or is entitled to receive. It includes a reminder option that helps users notify group members about pending payments.

According to Paytm, members can settle outstanding amounts directly through Paytm UPI. If someone has already paid outside the app, the payment can be marked as received, ensuring records remain accurate.

The feature aims to reduce the hassle of calculating and collecting money after group trips, parties or shared purchases.

How To Use?

Users can access the Split Bills feature through the 'Pay Anyone' section of the Paytm app.

To get started, they need to select Split Bills, create a new group, enter the expense details and choose how the total amount should be divided among the members.

Paytm said the feature is available without any additional charges. The company also confirmed that there is no limit on the number of expense entries users can add, making it suitable for both small gatherings and long group trips.