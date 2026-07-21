One 97 Communications Reports ₹220 Crore Profit In Q1 FY27, To Invest ₹100 Crore In Paytm Money

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 220 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. |

Mumbai: One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 220 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), which ended on 30 June 2026. This is an increase from the Rs 183 crore profit recorded in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue From Operations

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 2,448 crore. This marks a rise from Rs 2,264 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and Rs 1,918 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the reporting quarter was Rs 2,630 crore, up from Rs 2,442 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses for Q1 FY27 were Rs 2,383 crore, compared to Rs 2,269 crore in Q4 FY26.

Investment in Paytm Money

One 97 Communications will invest up to Rs 100 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Money Limited (PML). This investment will be made through a Rights Issue and is intended to support PML’s growth, technology investments, regulatory capital requirements, and expansion of its investment and wealth management businesses.

IPO Proceeds Reutilisation

The board has approved seeking shareholder approval to revise the utilisation of remaining IPO proceeds. As of 20 July 2026, Rs 1,686 crore from the Rs 2,000 crore originally allocated for new business initiatives, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships remains unutilised.

The company proposes to use this balance interchangeably for growing and strengthening Paytm's ecosystem, including consumer and merchant acquisition and retention, and providing greater access to technology and financial services. The utilisation timeline for these funds is also proposed to be extended to 31 March 2029.

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Board Appointments and ESOP

The company's board appointed Amitabh Kumar Singhal as an Additional Director, categorised as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective 20 July 2026. Singhal, a former Senior VP of Google Search, will hold office until the next Annual General Meeting.

Amendments to the One 97 Employees Stock Option Scheme 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019) were also approved. These amendments aim to reinforce accountability and strengthen the link between long-term ownership and sustained business contribution, applicable to future ESOP grants.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.