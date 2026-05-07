Paytm Stock Rallies Over 6% After Reporting Profit In March Quarter

The stock of One 97 Communications, the parent company of UPI giant Paytm, surged up to 6.8 percent on Thursday after posting robust financials in the March quarter.

The stock, which largely remained range-bound during the week, opened nearly 4.5 percent higher on Thursday at Rs 1,160.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,110.25 apiece.

The stock further climbed to Rs 1,186.25 apiece, which was over 6.8 percent higher than the previous closing mark.

The rally in the stock came after Paytm reported strong financials in the March quarter.

In a turnaround, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 184 crore in the March quarter compared to a loss of Rs 540 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations also rose by over 18 percent to Rs 2,264 crore, against Rs 1,912 crore during the same period last year.

For the full financial year FY26, profit after tax stood at Rs 552 crore against a loss of Rs 663 crore in FY25.

The company reported revenue of Rs 8,437 crore, which was 22 percent higher than the previous year.

Paytm’s EBITDA came in at Rs 502 crore, against a loss of Rs 1,506 crore in the previous fiscal.

After the results declaration, the company said it was looking for NBFC status and would continue to focus on its credit distribution model for merchants and consumers.

The comment comes at a time when its competitor, One Mobikwik, has received the Reserve Bank of India’s nod for a non-banking financial company license.

“We really like our model. We focus on what we are uniquely good at — distribution, building great technology that helps customers and merchants convert better, generating insights on merchants, and driving strong collections capabilities,” said Madhur Deora, President and Group CFO at Paytm, during the earnings call.