RBI Cancels Paytm Payments Bank Licence: What Happens to Your Money, Wallet, FASTag and UPI

After years of mounting regulatory pressure, India's central bank has drawn the final curtain on Paytm Payments Bank. On Friday, April 24, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India delivered the final verdict on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), its banking licence has been cancelled, effective from the close of business that same day.

For millions of customers who have used the platform for savings accounts, digital wallets, FASTag recharges, and daily payments, the immediate question is, what happens now?

Is your money safe? What should customers do now?

Here is what existing PPBL customers should keep in mind:

Savings account holders: Your deposits are confirmed safe by the RBI. The winding-up process under High Court supervision will govern the repayment timeline. No immediate action is required, but watch for official communications from the bank and the court-appointed liquidator.

Wallet users: Wallets have been non-reloadable since February 2024. Any remaining balance should be withdrawn immediately by transferring funds back to a linked bank account, where applicable.

Read Also RBI Cancels Paytm Payments Bank Licence, Cites Serious Governance Failures

FASTag and NCMC card holders: These were frozen from top-ups in early 2024. Customers are advised to migrate to FASTag issued by other NPCI-approved banks.

Paytm app users: Your day-to-day UPI payments, QR transactions, mobile recharges, Paytm Soundbox, and Paytm Money services are unaffected and will continue operating through One97 Communications' partnerships with other regulated banks.

Will the Paytm app stop working?

This is where customers can breathe easy. Paytm said its services will continue to operate without interruption, despite the RBI action against Paytm Payments Bank. In its filing, the company said, "No services provided by the Company are in partnership with PPBL. Additionally, PPBL operates independently, with no board or management involvement from the company."

Paytm added that all major services will continue, including the Paytm app, Paytm UPI, Paytm Gold, Paytm QR, Paytm Soundbox, Paytm card machines, Paytm Payment Gateway and Paytm Money.

Read Also RBI Action On Payments Bank Has No Financial Or Business Impact: Paytm

The company also stated, "There is no direct financial impact on the Company since, as previously disclosed, the Company had already impaired its investment in PPBL as of March 31, 2024."

Why did RBI cancel Paytm Payments Bank license?

The RBI invoked Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the provision that empowers the central bank to cancel a licence when the conditions for holding one are no longer met.

The RBI said that the bank is "prohibited from conducting the business of 'banking' as defined in Section 5(b) or any additional business specified under Section 6 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, with immediate effect." The central bank has also confirmed it will approach the High Court to formally initiate winding-up proceedings.

The RBI's order highlighted four critical areas of failure, that the bank's affairs were managed in a way harmful to the interests of the bank itself and its millions of depositors; persistent non-compliance with the conditions of its licence; management integrity concerns, with the "general character of the management" found to be prejudicial to public interest; and that the bank failed to meet the specific conditions set out when its licence was first granted.