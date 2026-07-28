Paytm Partners With ClearTax To Offer ₹11 ITR Filing Service Through App

Paytm has introduced a low-cost income tax return (ITR) filing service in partnership with tax platform ClearTax, allowing users to file their returns through the Paytm app starting at ₹11.

The initiative comes during the ongoing ITR filing season and aims to make tax compliance simpler by combining automation, data imports and post-filing support.

The service is available exclusively through the Paytm app and is designed as an affordable alternative to traditional assisted tax filing services. It is expected to benefit first-time taxpayers and salaried individuals with relatively simple income structures.

Through the partnership, taxpayers can use ClearTax’s filing system directly from the Paytm platform.

The company said taxpayer information is automatically populated using available records from the Income Tax Department, while the appropriate ITR form and tax regime are selected based on the user’s details.

For investors, the platform provides additional convenience by allowing users to import trading information from more than 80 stockbrokers. The system automatically calculates capital gains, reducing the need for manual calculations and data entry.

Paytm and ClearTax said their artificial intelligence system can also handle changes in broker statement formats without requiring frequent manual updates.

The service also includes complimentary notice protection with every filing package, including the ₹11 plan. In case a taxpayer receives an income tax notice after filing, ClearTax will assist in understanding the notice, preparing a response and resolving related issues.

Users can access the service through the “Free Tools” section of the Paytm application.

However, tax experts have advised users not to rely completely on automation. While automated systems can reduce errors and make filing easier, taxpayers should review all information before submitting their returns.

Individuals should ensure that details related to salary income, deductions, capital gains, exempt income, rental earnings, foreign assets and other sources of income are accurately reflected. This becomes particularly important for taxpayers with multiple income streams or complex financial transactions.

Taxpayers should also compare the old and new tax regimes before filing, as the automatically selected option may not always provide the lowest tax liability.

The partnership offers greater convenience by bringing tax filing into a widely used digital payments platform, but careful verification remains essential before final submission.