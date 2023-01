According to a regulatory filing, e-payment major Paytm has bought back 4,95,000 of its shares for an acquisition rate of Rs 566.97 per unit.

The buyback after it was moved out of the list of largecap stocks, takes Paytm's shares bought back till date to 41,79,646.