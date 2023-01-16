e-Paper Get App
Paytm buys back 2,96,000 of its shares for Rs 559.30 each

The total number of shares bought back by Paytm now stands at 85,18,646.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma | File image
Through an exchange filing, e-payment platform Paytm has announced the buyback of 2,96,000 of its shares for an acquisition value of Rs 559.30 per unit.

This takes the number of shares bought back by Paytm till now to 85,18,646.

