Paytm buys back 2,96,000 of its shares for Rs 559.30 each

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma | File image

Through an exchange filing, e-payment platform Paytm has announced the buyback of 2,96,000 of its shares for an acquisition value of Rs 559.30 per unit.

This takes the number of shares bought back by Paytm till now to 85,18,646.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)