Pay digital, stay safe: RBI urges bank customers to opt for online payment options amid coronavirus outbreak

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday urged bank customers to adopt digital modes of payment that are convenient and safe.

The usage of digital modes to make transactions has become all the more important as the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, imposed to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus, has restricted the movement of people.

In a Twitter campaign launched in public interest, the RBI emphasised on transacting digitally as it gives the convenience of making payments anytime and anywhere.

The face of the campaign is Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.