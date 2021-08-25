Paving the path to progress

With an aim to have smooth, fast and congestion-free transportation within the union territory, the administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu looked at road infrastructure development in a holistic manner. In the last five years, the construction of roads, high-level bridges and fly-over bridges at major junctions along with the construction of slab drains, high-level drains and minor bridges were initiated in a fast phase.



Along with connectivity within the union territory, the administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Praful Patel ensured special attention is also being paid to connect neighbouring states. This will lead to economic development and improved integration of the UT with surrounding areas.





Some major projects:



- Construction of bridge for Bildhari & Gunsa villages and bridge at Kauncha at cost of Rs 33.53 crore and Rs 54.72 crore respectively. These bridges will connect interior areas which are inhabited by tribal population.



- Construction of ring road for Silvassa (11.30 km) at a cost of Rs 65.80 crore and fly-over bridge for ring road at a cost of Rs 77.22 crore.



- Seafront road and beautification of Devka Beach and addition and extension of seafront road at Nani Daman at a combined cost of Rs 157.42 crore.



- Diu-Ahmedabad-Diu sector was connected by air under UDAN 2.0 Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). Furthermore, four new routes have been awarded under the UDAN 4.0 scheme. These include Daman-Diu-Daman; Diu-Surat-Diu; Diu-Vadodara-Diu and Daman-Ahmedabad-Daman.



- Additionally, Pawan Hans helicopter service has been initiated between Daman and Diu. Helicopter services are also being planned on two more routes Diu-Somnath-Diu and Diu-Rajkot-Diu.



- Under Smart City Mission, Silvassa and Diu have been selected and projects worth Rs 1,247.87 crore are being envisioned and implemented.



- For the development and restoration of structures such as government buildings, schools, gardens, parking facilities, crematorium, sports complex and hostel buildings, projects worth Rs 212.22 crore were initiated in the last five years.



- For the development and beautification of areas such as walkways, jogging tracks, ponds and riverfront, projects worth Rs 126.77 crore were initiated in the last five years.



In addition, the development of the existing vegetable market at Silvassa; the construction of a new vegetable and fish market at Diu; the development of the panchayat market in Silvassa; and the development of the vegetable market at Amli was planned at a total cost of Rs 85 crore.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:19 PM IST