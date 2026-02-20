Patience, Discipline And SIP: Raghav Iyengar On What Really Builds Wealth

The 360 ONE CEO explains why stillness, automation and financial literacy are central to India’s investing journey

In a wide-ranging conversation on Simple Hai!, Raghav Iyengar, Chief Executive Officer of 360 ONE Asset Management, distilled three decades of experience in India’s mutual fund industry into a simple message. Patience remains the foundation of investing.

Iyengar, who has worked across leading asset management companies for over 30 years, told Simple Hai! co-founder and editor-in-chief Vivek Law that despite market evolution, digital access and rising investor participation, one principle has not changed. Wealth creation requires discipline and time.

Investing: A Game of Patience, Not Overactivity

According to Iyengar, overactivity is often the enemy of wealth. Today’s investors have instant access to portfolio values, market news, and trading platforms. While this ease of access is beneficial, it also creates constant distraction.

He emphasised that successful investors automate their investments and avoid checking portfolios daily. Many of the most successful individuals he has interacted with review portfolios periodically rather than reacting to every market movement.

He described investing as similar to growing a tree. It requires watering, time and consistency. Frequent interference rarely helps.

Lessons from the IPO Boom

Sharing a personal anecdote from the mid 1990s IPO wave, Iyengar admitted that early in his career, he invested in multiple new listings, many of which failed to deliver returns. Only one investment worked out meaningfully. The experience convinced him of the value of professional fund management.

Despite spending decades in the industry, he chooses not to actively manage his own equity investments. He openly acknowledges that while he may be good at buying, he does not trust himself to sell at the right time. For that reason, he prefers entrusting capital to professional fund managers.

Building Financial Foundations

The discussion also touched upon advice for young investors. Iyengar cautioned against jumping straight into equity investing without establishing financial basics.

He recommends three essential steps before investing aggressively. Maintain six months of expenses in safe instruments. Secure adequate health and life insurance. Control spending and live within one’s means.

Only after these foundations are in place should investors allocate meaningful sums to equity mutual funds.

Financial Literacy for Children

A key theme of the conversation was financial education. Iyengar believes parents must involve children in money conversations early. From budgeting small allowances to understanding savings, children should become comfortable managing money.

He noted that today’s generation has access to vast information through digital platforms, but too many choices can lead to inaction. His advice to young people is simple. Learn and start. Avoid analysis paralysis.

SIP Culture and Expanding Participation

Iyengar expressed optimism about the resilience of systematic investment plans. Even during difficult periods such as the pandemic, SIP flows remained robust, reflecting increasing investor maturity.

He supports the broader industry goal of expanding India’s investor base from roughly 50 million to significantly higher participation levels. With digital onboarding, strong regulation, and improved transparency, the ecosystem is far more investor-friendly than it was three decades ago.

Investing in India: Right Place, Right Time

Beyond investing mechanics, Iyengar shared a broader outlook. He believes young Indians are in the right country at the right time. With rising aspirations, expanding entrepreneurship, and growing financialisation of savings, he sees strong long-term potential.

His closing message was direct. Do not wait endlessly for the perfect moment. Research sensibly, avoid overthinking, and begin investing early. Discipline, patience, and positivity, he believes, will do the rest.