Patanjali Foods Shares Tumble Nearly 15% To ₹346.70, Stock Hits Fresh 52-Week Low As Heavy Selling Continues

Patanjali Foods shares plunged nearly 15 percent to Rs 346.70, touching a fresh 52-week low of Rs 328.20. |

Mumbai: Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday, July 15, with the stock falling nearly 15 percent during the trading session. The sharp decline pushed the share price to Rs 346.70, down Rs 60.85 or 14.93 percent from the previous close of Rs 407.55.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 328.20, which also marked its fresh 52-week low, while the day's high stood at Rs 408.75.

Selling Pressure Continues

The stock opened at Rs 407.50, almost unchanged from the previous close, but selling pressure increased soon after the market opened. Throughout the session, the share price remained under pressure, with only a small recovery seen around noon before fresh selling resumed.

The steep decline indicates that investors were actively reducing their positions, leading to a sharp fall in the stock price.

Key Market Numbers

According to the market data, Patanjali Foods currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 37.77 lakh crore. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.86.

The company offers a dividend yield of 1.10 percent, while its quarterly dividend amount is Rs 0.96 per share.

The latest fall has taken the stock from its 52-week high of Rs 653.93 to its lowest level in one year, highlighting the weakness seen in the counter.

What Investors Should Watch?

Market participants will now closely watch whether the stock is able to hold above the Rs 328 level, which has become an important support after today's sharp correction. Any improvement in buying interest, company-specific announcements, quarterly earnings, or broader market sentiment could influence the stock's next move.

For now, Patanjali Foods remains under pressure, and investors are likely to keep a close watch on trading volumes and price action over the coming sessions to assess whether the decline stabilises or extends further.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors should consult financial advisors before investing.