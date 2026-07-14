Bajaj Consumer Care Shares Tumble 11.08% To ₹587.30 Despite Strong Q1 Results, Profit Booking & Rich Valuations Weigh

Bajaj Consumer Care shares fell 11.08 percent to Rs 587.30 despite reporting strong Q1 earnings. |

Mumbai: Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. fell sharply on Tuesday, July 14, even after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter. The stock dropped 11.08 percent to Rs 587.30, down Rs 73.15 during the session, after touching an intraday low of Rs 580, according to the latest market data at 1:14 pm IST.

The sharp fall came as investors booked profits after the stock's massive rally over the past year. Bajaj Consumer shares have gained nearly 150 percent in 2026 and around 190 percent over the last one year, making it one of the best-performing FMCG stocks.

The company posted a strong financial performance for the quarter. Revenue rose 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 341.6 crore, supported by healthy demand across key product categories.

Operating performance also improved significantly. EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 83.4 crore from Rs 41 crore in the same quarter last year, while net profit increased to Rs 70.7 crore, reflecting better margins and higher sales.

The company's flagship Almond Drops Hair Oil (ADHO) continued to drive growth. The domestic ADHO business recorded growth in the 30 percent range, while underlying volume growth remained in the early teens. Sachets and lower price-point packs continued to perform better than the overall brand.

Bajaj Consumer also reported high-20 percent year-on-year growth in its general trade business during the quarter, indicating strong demand across traditional retail channels.

Read Also Bajaj Auto Reports 27% Total Sales Growth In February 2026

Despite the healthy numbers, investors appeared cautious about future growth. After the sharp rally in the stock, many market participants chose to lock in profits following the earnings announcement.

Analysts also believe valuations remain expensive. The stock is estimated to trade at around 35 times FY27 earnings, leaving limited room for further upside unless the company continues to deliver strong earnings growth over the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors should consult qualified financial advisers before investing.