Bajaj Auto Reports 27% Total Sales Growth In February 2026

Bajaj Auto Limited posted total sales of 4,48,259 units in February 2026, up 27 percent from 3,52,071 units in February 2025, according to a stock exchange filing dated 02 March 2026. |

Pune: Bajaj Auto has kicked off the year with a sharp acceleration in volumes, clocking double-digit growth across segments in February and reinforcing momentum in both local and overseas markets.

The company’s overall sales rose to 4,48,259 units in February 2026 from 3,52,071 units a year earlier, marking a 27 percent increase. Domestic sales climbed 27 percent to 2,32,581 units, while exports grew 28 percent to 2,15,678 units. The broad-based rise suggests sustained demand in core motorcycle markets as well as improving traction overseas.

Two-wheeler sales, which form the bulk of volumes, increased 27 percent year-on-year to 3,79,921 units compared with 2,99,418 units in February 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,86,164 units, up 27 percent, while exports rose 26 percent to 1,93,757 units. The near-equal contribution from domestic and export markets highlights Bajaj Auto’s balanced geographic footprint.

Commercial vehicle sales recorded even sharper gains in exports. Total commercial vehicle volumes rose 30 percent to 68,338 units from 52,653 units a year earlier. Domestic commercial vehicle sales increased 25 percent to 46,417 units, while exports jumped 43 percent to 21,921 units, indicating robust demand in overseas three-wheeler markets.

For the April–February period of FY2026, total sales reached 46,72,290 units, up 9 percent from 42,81,143 units in the corresponding period last year. Exports during the period rose 21 percent to 20,71,096 units, while domestic sales edged up 1 percent to 26,01,194 units, reflecting stronger momentum in global markets. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, released the February 2026 sales data on 2nd March 2026, underscoring the company’s continued focus on volume growth across segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s stock exchange filing dated 02 March 2026. It does not include information from any other sources and is intended for informational purposes only.