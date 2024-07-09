Patanjali Ayurved Halts Sale Of 14 Products Amid Legal Scrutiny Over Licensing; Check Details | Representative Image/File

Patanjali Ayurved Limited, an Indian multinational conglomerate holding company, founded by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna in 2006, has been for a while in the headlines for several reasons, including legal issues and business developments.

In the latest development, the company has ceased the sale of its 14 products whose manufacturing licenses were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority earlier this year in April.

The list of products whose licenses have been revoked includes the Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleh, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, Livamrit Advance, and Livogrit.

The decision comes amid the ongoing legal proceedings in the Supreme Court, where Patanjali faces scrutiny over alleged misleading advertisements.

In response to the court's directives, Patanjali Ayurved informed the bench that it has instructed its 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw the 14 contentious products from shelves.

Furthermore, the company informed that it has taken steps to remove all advertisements related to these products across various media platforms, complying with legal requirements.

About the Legal Battle

The highest judiciary authority of India, the Supreme Court is currently deliberating on the plea file by the ndian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurved.

The IMA in the case alleges that the company conducted a smear campaign undermining the Covid vaccination efforts and modern medical treatments.

The legal saga continues as the apex court has scheduled further hearings on July 30.

Patanjali Foods Ltd shares

The shares of the company today at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 1,650.00, up by 1.12 per cent.