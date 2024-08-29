 Passport Seva Portal To Be Shut From Today: Technical Maintenance Work From August 29-September 2, All Appointments Rescheduled
G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Individuals gearing up to travel and perhaps even relocate will have to wait for some days, as the Passport Seva Portal, India's official website processing passport-related exercises, will be down from August 29 to September 2.

According to the website, the portal, "Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST."

The pop notification on the government website said, "System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants."

This therefore would mean that all the existing appointments will in all probability be rescheduled.

The Passport Seva Portal X account posted the notifications on August 25. It also reposted posts from Regional Passport Offices.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, "The External Affairs Ministry said this is a routine procedure. "For rescheduling of appointments, we always have contingency plans. The maintenance activity for a public centric service (like Passport Seva Kendras) is always planned in advance so that no inconvenience is meted out to public. So rescheduling an appointment will not be a challenge," a source from the ministry has said."

