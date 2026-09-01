Parle Biscuits Appoints George Kovoor CEO, Former PepsiCo Executive Brings Over 30 Years Experience

Parle Biscuits appoints former PepsiCo executive George Kovoor as CEO. |

Mumbai: Parle Biscuits has appointed former PepsiCo executive George Kovoor as its Chief Executive Officer. Kovoor brings more than three decades of experience in the consumer goods sector and has handled leadership roles across several businesses and global markets.

Parle Welcomes New CEO

Parle Biscuits Managing Director Ajay Chauhan welcomed Kovoor to the company and said the management looked forward to working closely with him.

Chauhan said Kovoor would help the company build on its strong foundation, strengthen its capabilities and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth across markets.

Over Three Decades At PepsiCo

Kovoor worked at PepsiCo for more than 30 years. During his long tenure, he managed important consumer-facing businesses and held leadership positions across different countries and market segments.

His experience in handling major business verticals and diverse markets is expected to support Parle’s efforts to expand its domestic operations and strengthen its international business.

Strong Retail Network Across India

Parle has one of India’s largest distribution networks, covering more than 75 lakh retail outlets across the country.

The company has also expanded its international presence, with products available across several markets in Asia and Africa. Kovoor’s global experience could help Parle deepen its reach and pursue fresh growth opportunities outside India.

Company Started In 1929

Parle was established in 1929 in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The company operates in the biscuits and confectionery segments and has developed several household brands over the decades.

Its popular portfolio includes Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack, Hide & Seek and Melody. These products are widely available across urban and rural markets through the company’s extensive distribution network.

Parle-G is counted among the world’s highest-selling biscuit brands by sales volume. The appointment of Kovoor comes as Parle looks to strengthen its established brands, improve business capabilities and pursue sustainable growth in India and overseas markets.