New Car, Big Traffic Jam! Group Films Reels On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway In Pune, Lands In Police Case | WATCH

New Car, Big Traffic Jam! Group Films Reels On Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway In Pune, Lands In Police Case | PCPC

Pune: Bavdhan police have registered a case against a group for allegedly blocking traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway while filming reels of a newly purchased Mahindra BE 6. The incident took place on Aug 27 and caused traffic congestion between Baner and Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad, police said.

The case was registered after videos of the incident surfaced on social media. Police said the suspects stopped and drove their vehicles dangerously on the busy highway to record videos of the new car. Their actions allegedly obstructed other commuters and put the lives of motorists at risk. A case has been registered under Sections 285, 281, 223 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 184 and 122 of the Motor Vehicles Act have also been invoked.

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Vehicles used to film reels

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4.15 pm on Aug 27. Somnath Ashok Kedari, 32, a resident of Kusgaon in Maval tehsil, had purchased a new Mahindra BE 6 bearing registration number MH 14 NP 5644.

Kedari was travelling with relatives and other people in a group of vehicles. Two Toyota Fortuner cars, bearing registration numbers MH 14 KH 5644 and MH 14 LU 1080, were among the vehicles involved, police said.

The group allegedly arranged and stopped the vehicles at different points on the road between the Sahyadri Mahindra showroom in Baner and Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad.

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Police said the vehicles were used to obstruct traffic while the new SUV was being filmed.

The case also names Soham Chavan of SC Photography, who allegedly recorded videos and reels using a drone and drone-like camera equipment.

Dangerous driving caught on video

Police said mobile phone videos and social media reels showed the vehicles travelling parallel to each other at very close distances.

The drivers allegedly slowed down suddenly, stopped on the road and travelled in groups to help record the reels. Police said the vehicles were driven in a rash and dangerous manner only for making videos.

The activity allegedly led to severe congestion on the highway. It also created a risk to other motorists travelling on the busy road.

Police further said drone photography was carried out despite prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The orders restrict drone photography in sensitive and important areas under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

Police take action

The complaint was filed by police constable Suraj Dhananjay Tilekar of Bavdhan Police Station. The case has been registered as Crime Register No. 385/2026.

Police said the two Fortuner vehicles and their drivers were taken into custody as part of the action. The DCR form, however, records the arrest date and time as nil.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey and senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner (Crime) Sarang Awad, Additional Commissioner (Regional) Basavaraj Teli, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav and Assistant Commissioner (Hinjawadi Division) Vitthal Kubde.

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar, along with other officials from Bavdhan Police Station carried out the operation. Police are investigating the incident and the role of the other vehicle drivers named in the case.