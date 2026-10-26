Paramount Communications Reports Strong Q2, Consolidated Net Profit Surges 83% To ₹24.24 Crore; Revenue Up 31%

Paramount Communications Limited |

Mumbai: Paramount Communications Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹24.24 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, an 83% increase compared to ₹13.25 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also rose by 31% to ₹560.40 crore, up from ₹428.00 crore in the prior-year period, the company announced on Monday.

Financial Performance Overview

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹564.20 crore, marking a 26% increase from ₹447.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total expenses for the September 2026 quarter were ₹531.81 crore, rising by 24% from ₹429.84 crore in the same quarter last year.

Half-Year Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, Paramount Communications' consolidated net profit grew by 38% to ₹43.94 crore, compared to ₹31.75 crore in the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year period increased by 24% to ₹1,089.80 crore, up from ₹879.12 crore.

Equity and EPS

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹0.74, a notable increase from ₹0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The company's paid-up equity share capital as of 30 September 2026 stood at ₹65.45 crore.

Auditor Review

The consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026 were reviewed by the statutory auditors, who expressed an unmodified opinion on the results. These results were approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting on 26 October 2026.

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Segment Reporting

The company's consolidated financial results include two reportable segments: "Wires & Cables" and "Pipes." This segmentation provides a clearer view of the performance across its core business areas.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.