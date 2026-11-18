Parag Milk Foods |

Mumbai: Parag Milk Foods has announced the allotment of 90 lakh equity shares following the conversion of preferential share warrants, strengthening its capital base and providing additional funds for business expansion and debt reduction.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the shares carry a face value of ₹10 each and were issued against warrants approved by shareholders on May 3, 2025.

₹120.89 Crore Raised

Parag Milk Foods received ₹134.32 per warrant as the balance exercise price, representing approximately 75% of the total warrant price of ₹179.10. The conversion of 90 lakh warrants translates into a balance payment of approximately ₹120.89 crore. The remaining 25% of the warrant consideration was payable earlier under the preferential allotment structure.

Promoters Receive 60 Lakh Shares

Of the 90 lakh equity shares allotted, 60 lakh shares were issued to members of the promoter group. The remaining 30 lakh shares were allotted to non-promoter investors and an employee. The conversion increases the company's outstanding equity share capital and could result in dilution for existing shareholders.

Funds Earmarked For Expansion

Parag Milk Foods plans to utilise the proceeds for debt reduction, working capital requirements, capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. These investments are intended to support the dairy company's operational requirements and long-term business development. The capital infusion also provides additional financial flexibility for ongoing expansion initiatives.

Management Highlights Growth Plans

Akshali Shah said the fresh capital would strengthen the company's balance sheet while supporting investments in its brands, value-added dairy products and manufacturing infrastructure. The company continues to focus on developing its product portfolio and strengthening production capabilities.

What Investors Should Watch

The warrant conversion marks an important capital-raising development for Parag Milk Foods. However, the financial impact will depend on how effectively the company deploys the proceeds. Investors may monitor future debt levels, capital expenditure and operating performance to assess the benefits of the additional funding.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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