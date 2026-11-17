Anil Agarwal Sounds Alarm Over ONGC's Cambay Block Takeover |

Mumbai: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has raised concerns over the transfer of a producing offshore oil and gas block to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), warning that the decision could weaken global investor confidence in India's energy sector.

In a LinkedIn post, Agarwal urged policymakers to ensure regulatory stability as India seeks greater investment in domestic oil and gas exploration.

Why Is Agarwal Concerned?

The controversy centres on the CB-OS-02 Cambay offshore block in Gujarat, which ONGC took over from Vedanta in July 2026 following a Delhi High Court ruling.

Agarwal argued that transferring an operational field could discourage private investors and undermine confidence in India's regulatory framework. He also advocated replacing approval-heavy processes with self-certification.

Vedanta's $5 Billion Investment Plan

Agarwal said Vedanta Oil and Gas plans to invest $5 billion to increase production to between 300,000 and 500,000 barrels per day. However, he did not provide a timeline for achieving this target. The company's reported production during the September quarter was approximately 72,200 barrels of oil and oil-equivalent gas per day.

What Triggered The Legal Battle?

The Cambay block's production-sharing contract expired in June 2023. Vedanta, which held a 40% participating interest, sought an extension. However, the government rejected the request in September 2025.

The Delhi High Court dismissed Vedanta's petition in July 2026, allowing ONGC to assume operations. Vedanta subsequently appealed. The division bench has reserved its judgment.

Read Also Vedanta Doubles South Africa Zinc Output To 5 Lakh Tonnes With ₹5,000 Crore Investment

₹379 Crore Financial Impact

Vedanta recognised an impairment charge of approximately ₹379 crore in Q1 FY27 following uncertainty over the block's assets and receivables. The company also stopped recognising associated revenue and expenses from July 22.

India's Energy Security Push

Agarwal compared India's exploration potential with Guyana's emergence as a major oil producer. He stressed that predictable policies and stronger private investment would be crucial for increasing domestic production and reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil.

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