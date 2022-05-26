Paradip Terminal records 0.8 MMT of cargo handling in April

''Essar Ports-run Paradip Terminal has recorded 0.8 MMT of cargo handling in April, a run rate of 9.5 MMT for this fiscal, suggesting a growth of around 40 per cent on an annualised basis,'' it said. /Representative image | Photo Credit: Pexels

Essar Ports-run Paradip Terminal has recorded 0.8 MMT of cargo handling in April.

The terminal handled a record cargo of around 6.8 MMT during FY21, the highest annual cargo handled since its commissioning, Essar Ports said in a statement.

''Essar Ports-run Paradip Terminal has recorded 0.8 MMT of cargo handling in April, a run rate of 9.5 MMT for this fiscal, suggesting a growth of around 40 per cent on an annualised basis,'' it said.

It also recorded the highest load rate of 70,000 tonnes in a day with an average berth Turnaround Time (TAT) score of 1.23 days per vessel, while the average throughput in FY 2021-22, stood at 49,500 tonnes/day, as per the statement.

The terminal has handled around 33 MMT of cargo and catered to 556 vessels since its commissioning, the private port operator said.

''Our all-round performance is a result of our innovative approach, developing state-of-art solutions and investment in future-ready technology. ''All investments in the terminal are a reflection of Essar's ESG philosophy and an approach that places people before profits,'' said Rajiv Agarwal, Operating Partner (Infrastructure), Essar and Managing Director, Essar Ports.

The 16 MTPA all-weather deep-draft terminal in Paradip Port is strategically located in the Bay of Bengal in close proximity to China, Japan, Myanmar and the rest of the southeast-Asian region.

The terminal also serves the coastal movement for the steel industry within India.

