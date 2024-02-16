Pankaj Pilaniwala: Confirmed For The 'Professional Of The Year' Award By AIBCF In Product Management

Pankaj Pilaniwala, a renowned figure in the realm of AI and Product Management, has recently received the illustrious "Professional of the Year" award in the field of Product Management by the All India Business & Community Foundation (AIBCF), which he received in a virtual ceremony on February 15 ‘24. This recognition, along with his previous accolades such as the International Achievers Award from the Indian Achievers Forum (IAF) and the 2023 Global Choice Awards from XEL Research, solidifies his position as a vanguard in the intersection of technology and commerce.

The AIBCF has honoured Mr.Pilaniwala for his outstanding contributions to AI and Commerce Platforms in Product Management, notably highlighting his transformative strategies and significant impacts at leading tech corporations like Google, eBay, and Visa. Pilaniwala's career, dotted with notable achievements and groundbreaking projects, exemplifies his dedication to pursuing excellence and harnessing technology for enhancing business efficiencies.

At Google, Pilaniwala was instrumental in merging new technologies with various facets of product management, leading to a notable increase in efficiency and a considerable reduction in the time-to-market for new products. His initiatives at major organizations like Google, eBay and Visa not only augmented product performance but also established new benchmarks for the application of AI in product development. His tenure at eBay is another testament to his expertise, where he reduced the time required to payout sellers and boosted sellers’ ratings.

Upon confirmation of the "Professional of the Year" award, Pilaniwala expressed his appreciation, underscoring his passion for AI and its transformative impact on product management. "This award will be a recognition of our collective effort to harness AI responsibly and innovatively," Pilaniwala said. "Ethical AI is at the heart of our work, ensuring that our technological advancements contribute positively to society and business alike."

The accolades from the Indian Achievers Forum and XEL Research further highlight his significant contributions to the tech field. The International Achievers Award acknowledged his influential role in advancing commerce platforms, while the Global Choice Awards celebrated his leadership and impact in the technology community.

Beyond his professional accolades, Pilaniwala is a respected thought leader and a key influencer in the technology sector. He frequently participates in industry conferences and writes about the future of AI in product management, offering his insights and experiences to inspire and guide emerging tech professionals.

Pilaniwala's journey from Visa to eBay, and ultimately to Google, is not merely a career trajectory but a narrative of relentless innovation and impactful leadership. His work has revolutionized businesses and made significant contributions to the development of AI in product management, making sophisticated technologies both accessible and practical for business applications.

In summary, Pankaj Pilaniwala's recognition by the AIBCF, IAF, and XEL Research is a fitting homage to his professional journey and his extraordinary contributions to Commerce Platforms and Product Management. His achievements set a high standard for excellence and innovation, motivating many in the technology industry to pursue the limitless possibilities of AI and Commerce in shaping the future of business and technology.