Bahrain Tourism And Exhibitions Authority Wins Best Design And Decoration Award At OTM 2024, Focuses On Indian Market

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority participates in Outbound Travel Mart in Mumbai. Photo courtesy: BTEA |

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) marked its first post-pandemic participation in India at the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2024.

The event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from February 8 to 10, 2024, provided a platform for Bahrain to actively engage with the Indian market, with a particular focus on developing the MICE, wedding and leisure segments.

Throughout the three-day event, BTEA representatives engaged with the travel fraternity of India and highlighted the island destination’s appeal for holidays and events.

Additionally, BTEA’s booth received the prestigious ‘Best Design and Decoration’ award, underscoring its commitment to excellence at OTM 2024.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority pose with the ‘Best Design and Decoration’ award at the OTM 2024 Photo courtesy: BTEA |

Sally Sedky, Head of Tourism Marketing at Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), emphasised on India being a key market. “Participating in OTM 2024 enabled us to showcase Bahrain’s vibrant tourism offerings to the Indian market. Our interactions during the event with industry professionals and media have been essential in strengthening ties and elevating Bahrain’s position as a top choice for Indian travellers,” Sedky said.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority participates in Outbound Travel Mart in Mumbai. Photo courtesy: BTEA |

With a commitment to showcasing Bahrain’s diverse tourism offerings, BTEA presented a contingent of 11 partners.

This association included Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier; Exhibition World Bahrain; The Gulf Hotel Bahrain; The K Hotel Bahrain; Lagoona Beach Luxury Resorts and Spa; The Westin, Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain; and prominent Destination Management Companies (DMCs) such as Caravan Travel and Tours, Vacanza Bahrain, Farhat Tours, Bahrain International Travel, and Best of Bahrain.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected to India)