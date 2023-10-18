Pakistan's National Carrier Cancels 48 Domestic, International Flights Due To Unavailability Of Fuel

Pakistan's National Carries Cancels 48 Domestic, International Flights Due To Unavailability Of Fuel | File

Pakistan International Airlines, the national carrier and the largest airline of the country had to cancel several domestic and international flights due to shortage of fuel which was triggered due to non-payment of dues to Pakistan State Oil. PSO has stopped the supply of fuel to the airlines with the reason as non-payment of dues.

Apart from unavailability of fuel the Pakistan airlines has also attributed operational issues as another reason for the cancellation of flights, claimed the country's oldest paper Dawn. 24 flights that include 11 international and 13 domestic flights were cancelled on Tuesday and in addition 16 international flights and 8 domestic flights were cancelled on Wednesday. There were also delays in some flights.

The international flights that were cancelled were scheduled to fly to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Kuwait and Muscat. A PIA spokesperson while speaking to Dawn confirmed that the cancellations were due to unavailability of fuel and operational reasons.

The Pakistani airline further added that the passengers who were to travel on these cancelled flights have been accommodated in alternative flights and has advised passengers to contact the airline or travel agent before they reach the airport for flight confirmation.

