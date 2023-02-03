e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPakistan rupee slides to all-time low against US dollar at 272.84

Pakistan rupee slides to all-time low against US dollar at 272.84

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Pakistan rupee (PKR) slides to an all-time low against the US dollar, settling at 272.84 today, on February 3, 2023.

Yesterday, the currency settled at 271.36, a decline of Rs2.53 or 0.93% against the US dollar, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The currency has depreciated by 24.51% during the ongoing fiscal year against the greenback.

Talks with IMF

Today's closing is the weakest level for the PKR amid tough talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan in Islamabad.

After experiencing a recovery toward the end of last month, the value of the PKR relative to the USD has started to decline once more.

Read Also
Another blow to Pakistan: IMF rejects its debt management plan, calls it 'unrealistic'
article-image

Before seeing two sessions of appreciation, the PKR experienced three sessions of a 14.95% decline.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan

After the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) decided to remove the price cap on the USD, the depreciation was sudden.

Furthermore, according to figures made public on Wednesday by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan's headline inflation came in at 27.6% in January.

This is the biggest inflation reading since May 1975, when 27.8% was recorded.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Govt distances itself from Hindenburg allegations against Adani, says 'Opposition has nothing else...

Govt distances itself from Hindenburg allegations against Adani, says 'Opposition has nothing else...

WATCH: Bill Gates turns chef to prepare rotis in viral video

WATCH: Bill Gates turns chef to prepare rotis in viral video

BruntWork believes the Philippines' outsourcing industry is a leader in global growth

BruntWork believes the Philippines' outsourcing industry is a leader in global growth

Pakistan rupee slides to all-time low against US dollar at 272.84

Pakistan rupee slides to all-time low against US dollar at 272.84

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Zydus Lifesciences net profit hits Rs 622.9 cr, Divi's net profit drops at Rs...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Zydus Lifesciences net profit hits Rs 622.9 cr, Divi's net profit drops at Rs...