 '...Paid PR About My Death': Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh Reacts To Fake Reports About Her Death And Arrest
G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Vineeta Singh |

Vine͏eta Singh, an Indian entrepreneur, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, and one of the prominent ͏member ͏on the panel of investors ͏in Shark ͏Tank India, recently took to her social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to address ͏a concerning issue that she has͏ ͏been grappling for the past͏ few weeks - the circulation of fake news about her death and arrest.

In her X post, Singh wrote, "Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, filed @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it’s not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom Few of the posts are below. Any suggestions?"

In a subsequent post, she also tagged Meta India, Mumbai Police, Cyber Dost, MahaCybe͏r1, and the CP Mumbai Police Twitter accounts, raising concerns.

article-image

In͏ her post, she also shared some screenshots of͏ stories that spoke about her death and arrest.

Screenshots shared by Vineeta Singh on X

Screenshots shared by Vineeta Singh on X |

Screenshots shared by Vineeta Singh on X

Screenshots shared by Vineeta Singh on X |

Screenshots shared by Vineeta Singh on X

Screenshots shared by Vineeta Singh on X |

article-image
Screenshots shared by Vineeta Singh on X

Screenshots shared by Vineeta Singh on X |

Mumbai police response

The Mumbai Police responded to her post, "Ma’am, we kindly request you to DM us the details so that we can assist you better."

