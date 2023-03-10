e-Paper Get App
Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling off Gurugram highrise

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling off Gurugram highrise

Tragedy struck the family shortly after Agarwal's wedding, which was also attended by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

Updated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Days after Oyo Rooms founder Riteish Agarwal's wedding, his father Ramesh Agarwal has died after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram. Ritesh did not live in the building where his parents had been staying. Police are currently investigating the matter, and are yet to issue a statement on the same.

Tragedy amid joyful days

Tragedy has struck the entrepreneur's family, shortly after other top founders, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and investment firm SoftBank's CEO Masayoshi Son attended his wedding. The incident comes at a time when Oyo Rooms is undergoing a management reshuffle, and is looking forward to its stock market debut.

Entrepreneur son of middle-class parents

Ritesh Agarwal's family belongs to the city of Rayagada in Odisha, where they ran a small shop. Agarwal used to sell sim cards there, before leaving for higher studies to Kota, from where he visited Delhi without telling his parents. He stayed at 100 hotels, spoke to owners and customers, as part of his business research, before dropping out and starting his first venture.

How Ramesh Agarwal accepted his son's passion

Agarwal's father found out about his venture while paying a surprise visit to Kota, when the dean informed that Ritesh had been bunking college. Initially, he wasn't happy that Agarwal was at his office instead of a classroom. But Ramesh Agarwal was later convinced by his wife to let their son follow his passion.

