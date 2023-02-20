''Words Cannot Express...''OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal invites PM Modi to his wedding

Ritesh Agarwal, the Founder and CEO of Softbank backed-OYO and one of India's youngest billionaires, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother to invite him to his wedding. The 29-year-old entrepreneur is set to tie the knot in March this year.

Agarwal took to Twitter to share photos of himself, his mother and his fiance at PM's residence.

In one of the pictures, the couple can also be seen touching the PM's feet to seek his blessings for a ''new beginning.'' In another, Agarwal can be seen draping a shawl around the Prime Minister's shoulders.

He shared the pictures, in a series of tweets. In the first tweet he wrote, ''With the blessings of Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning. Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us."

1/ With the blessings of माननीय Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning. Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us. pic.twitter.com/CVx7Nzgyr3 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) February 19, 2023

While in his second tweet, he wrote, "My mother, who is inspired by his vision for women empowerment & Geet, from Express (Uttar) Pradesh, were heartened to meet him. Thank you for sparing your valuable time & for your good wishes."

Followed by his third tweet, "Committed to enabling the growth of tourism and entrepreneurship in India across Rayagada, Gir, Ladakh, Rameswaram, Meghalaya and more!''

Oyo Rooms, which specialises in no-frills accommodation, was formed in 2013 by Agarwal. Oyo teams up with owners of budget hotels to help connect them with tourists looking for cheap but clean accommodation that meets certain hygiene standards. OYO now operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries and is considered one of the fastest-growing hotel chains in the world.

