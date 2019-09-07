OYO enters Mexico to expand in LatAm

New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO has entered Mexico as part of its expansion plans in Latin American markets, sources aware of the development said on Friday. Earlier in August, the company had said it was expanding footprints in the US and partnered with hospitality investment and management company Highgate to open first key flagship property -- OYO Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, US.

"The company has launched operations in Mexico with over 10 hotels," one of the sources said. The move is to strengthen the company's presence in the Latin American markets, the sources added.

However, when asked about the development, OYO Hotels and Homes Chief Operating Officer Abhinav Sinha said, "Mexico, being an emerging tourist destination, is surely on the cards. We, however, can't confirm this at the moment." OYO continues to look for opportunities to expand its international presence, he added.