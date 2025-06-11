 Orient Cement Takeover Offer Update, Revised Settlement Dates Announced By ICCL
Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. has revised the settlement schedule for the Orient Cement Limited takeover offer. New dates include a June 18 settlement, with early share delivery required. Members must follow specific instructions.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. (ICCL) has issued a new notice updating the settlement schedule for the Orient Cement Limited takeover offer. This update refers to the earlier notice (No. 20250523-51). The offer was active from May 27, 2025, to June 9, 2025.

Important Revised Schedule

Obligation download date: June 17, 2025

Final settlement date: June 18, 2025

This new schedule applies to Settlement No. 2025041 under the Takeover market type.

Early Share Delivery Is a Must

ICCL has clearly stated that all shares must be delivered only through the Early Pay-in of Shares method. This method is available in both depositories (NSDL and CDSL). While doing so, members and custodians must use Market Type: Takeover and Settlement No: 2025035 in the depository system.

Follow Existing Guidelines

Members should also refer to an earlier notice (No. 20200528-32 dated May 28, 2020) for complete guidelines on how to settle acquisition offers through the stock exchange.

Stamp Duty Charges File Available

To know how much stamp duty applies for each client, members should check the file named MBRSTD_OTB_CM_mmm_SettNo.

For Help, Contact ICCL

If anyone has doubts, they should contact the ICCL Help Desk: Phone: 022-69158590 / 45720490 / 45720690 Email: iccl.helpdesk@icclindia.com

