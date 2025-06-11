Indian Market Sees Huge Surge In 4 Months, BSE Market Cap Jumps By $1 Trillion

In the last four months, the Indian stock market has seen a big rise. |

Mumbai: In the last four months, the Indian stock market has seen a big rise. From March 2025 to now, the total value of companies listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) increased by USD 1 trillion. That’s about ₹83 lakh crore.

This made BSE’s total market value reach USD 5.33 trillion.

Best Performer Among Top 10 Global Markets

India's stock market rose the most among the world’s top 10 equity markets. It grew by 21 percent in just four months.

During the same time:

Germany’s market rose by 14 percent

Canada’s market rose by 11 percent

Hong Kong’s market went up 9 percent

Japan and UK saw an 8 percent rise

USA’s market only rose 2.4 percent

China saw 2.7 percent growth

Indian Indexes Gained Strongly

BSE Sensex rose 12.5 percent

Nifty 50 went up 13.5 percent

BSE Midcap gained 20.7 percent

BSE Smallcap surged over 26 percent

India Becomes 5th Largest Equity Market

India now ranks as the 5th largest stock market in the world. It comes after:

- USA

- China

- Japan

- Hong Kong

Analysts Advise Caution

Experts are warning investors to stay careful. Prices of Indian shares are now very high.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sanjeev Prasad from Kotak Institutional Equities said that Indian shares are overvalued. He pointed out:

Sectors like consumption, investment, and IT are costly.

Earnings are not growing strongly.

Revenue, margins, and competition may hurt profits.

Most sectors look expensive, except financials.

He believes that for long-term health, stock prices must come to more reasonable levels.